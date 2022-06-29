An Evening with New York Times Bestselling Author Candice Millard, Author of River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile

New York Times bestselling author Candice Millard will discuss her book River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile. This fascinating book tells the story of one of the greatest feats of exploration of all time. In a starred review, Publishers Weekly, assures, “readers will be riveted.”

In the 19th century, there was a frenzy of interest in ancient Egypt, and European powers sent off waves of explorations intended to map the unknown corners of the globe and extend their colonial empires. Millard shares the harrowing tale of Richard Burton and John Hanning Speke, polar opposites in temperament and beliefs. The two were charged by the Royal Geographical Society with locating the headwaters of the Nile River, but it was former slave Sidi Mubarak Bombay whose resourcefulness, courage, and linguistic prowess was instrumental in the survival and ultimate outcome of the expedition.

Millard is the author of the New York Times bestsellers The River of Doubt, Destiny of the Republic, and Hero of the Empire. All three of these books were named a best book of the year by several publications, including the New York Times and The Washington Post. Millard’s work has also appeared in the New York Times Book Review, The Washington Post Book World, The Guardian, National Geographic and Time magazine.

Copies of River of the Gods are available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.