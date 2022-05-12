An Evening with New York Times Bestselling Author and Iconic Actress Melissa Gilbert, Author of Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, A Life Rediscovered

On Thursday, May 12 at 7 p.m. the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with New York Times bestselling author and iconic star of Little House on the Prairie, Melissa Gilbert. She will discuss her new memoir Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, A Life Rediscovered, which Publishers Weekly calls “utterly entertaining.”

When work takes Gilbert and her husband to New York they find a rustic cottage in the Catskill Mountains to call home. But rustic is a generous description for the state of the house, requiring a lot of blood, sweat, and tears for the newlyweds to make habitable. The pandemic further nudges Gilbert out of the spotlight and into the woods. She trades Botox treatments for DIY projects, power lunching for gardening and raising chickens, and soon her life is rediscovered anew in her own little house in the Catskills.

Gilbert starred as Laura Ingalls Wilder on the hit NBC television show Little House on the Prairie. She has starred in numerous movies and plays and served two terms as president of the Screen Actors Guild. Her other books include Prairie Tale, Daisy and Josephine, and My Prairie Cookbook.

Copies of Back to the Prairie will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.

If you have any questions, please email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call (330) 653-6658 x1010.