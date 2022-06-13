An Evening with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Historian Annette Gordon-Reed, Author of On Juneteenth

On Monday, June 13 at 7 p.m. the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with Annette Gordon-Reed, author of the New York Times bestseller On Juneteenth. The sweeping story of Juneteenth’s integral importance to American history, this book was named one of the Times Critics’ Top Books of 2021 and one of the best books of the year by the Washington Post, TIME, NPR, and others. This is a one-time event and will not be recorded.

Weaving together American history, dramatic family chronicle, and searing episodes of memoir, Gordon-Reed provides a historian’s view of the country’s long road to Juneteenth, recounting both its origins in Texas and the enormous hardships that African-Americans have endured in the century since, from Reconstruction through Jim Crow and beyond.

Gordon-Reed is the Carl M. Loeb University Professor at Harvard. She is the author of Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings: An American Controversy and The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family, for which she won the Pulitzer Prize in History and National Book Award for Nonfiction.

This program is made possible, in part, by Ohio Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Copies of On Juneteenth will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.