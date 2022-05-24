An Evening with Shane Ryan, New York Times Bestselling Author of The Cup They Couldn’t Lose

On Tuesday, May 24 at 7 p.m. the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with Shane Ryan, author of The Cup They Couldn’t Lose: America, the Ryder Cup, and the Long Road to Whistling Straits. Booklist enthuses, “Ryan combines the kind of wonky ‘inside golf’ detail that fans relish with a revealing look at the personalities involved, past and present.”

The Cup They Couldn’t Lose explores the modern history of the tournament, which pits the best golfers from America against the best from Europe. Despite superior individual talent, the European teams had dominated at the tournament since the 1980’s. The task facing American captain Steve Stricker at the 2021 Ryder Cup was enormous. Add complications of a global pandemic and the stage was set for one of the strangest Ryder Cups ever.

Ryan is the author of the New York Times bestseller Slaying the Tiger: A Year Inside the Ropes on the New PGA Tour. He writes occasional essays for the New York Times and his work has been published in Golf Digest and Paste Magazine, as well as ESPN the Magazine, Deadspin, Esquire, Salon, Slate, and Sports Illustrated.

Copies of The Cup They Couldn’t Lose will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.