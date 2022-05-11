An Evening with Suspense Writer D.J. Palmer, Author of My Wife is Missing: A Novel

On Wednesday, May 11 at 7 p.m. the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with suspense writer D.J. Palmer, author of My Wife is Missing: A Novel.

A family vacation turns into a nightmare for Michael Hart when he discovers his wife and two children have disappeared from their New York City hotel room. Horrified, he fears they’ve been kidnapped. Michael’s frantic search to find them takes a shocking turn when he discovers that his wife, Natalie, appears to have left quite willingly, taking their children with her. The police want to know why, and so does Michael. But there may be a reason why Natalie ran, something Michael can’t tell the police―the truth about his past.

Palmer is the author of numerous critically acclaimed suspense novels including The New Husband, The Perfect Daughter, and Saving Meghan. He received his master’s degree from Boston University and after a career in e-commerce he shifted gears to writing full time.

Copies of My Wife is Missing will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.

If you have any questions, please email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call (330) 653-6658 x1010.