An Evening with Valerie Bertinelli, Author of Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today

Join the Hudson Library & Historical Society on Tuesday, September 5 at 7 p.m. for a virtual author event with actress and Food Network star, Valerie Bertinelli, to discuss her latest book Enough Already. Publisher’s Weekly opines, “In a series of brutally frank essays, Bertinelli looks back on the emotional struggles and triumphs of her life. By turns raw and inspiring, this contains a little bit of wisdom for everyone.”

Behind the curtain of her happy on-screen persona, Valerie Bertinelli’s life has been no easy ride, especially when it comes to her own self-image and self-worth. She waged a war against herself for years, learning to equate her value to her appearance as a child star and punishing herself in order to fit into the unachievable Hollywood mold. She struggled to make her marriage to Eddie Van Halen — the true love of her life — work, despite all the rifts the rock-star lifestyle created between them. And like so many women, she cared for her parents as their health declined and saw the roles of parent and child reverse. Despite hardships and the pressures of the media industry to be something she’s not, Valerie is, at last, accepting herself: she knows who she is, has discovered her self-worth, and has learned how to prioritize her health and happiness over her weight. With an intimate look into her insecurities, heartbreaks, losses, triumphs, and revelations, Enough Already is the story of Valerie’s sometimes humorous, sometimes raw, but always honest journey to love herself and find joy in the everyday, in family, and in the food and memories we share.

Valerie Bertinelli is an actress and TV personality, best known for starring in the 70’s sitcom One Day at a Time. She hosted the Food Network show Valerie’s Home Cooking, as well as Kids Baking Championship. She is also the author of several bestselling books including Losing It: And Gaining My Life Back One Pound at a Time, Valerie’s Home Cooking, and One Dish at a Time.

Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at the time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation a day before the program begins.

If you have any questions, please email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call (330) 653-6658 x1010.