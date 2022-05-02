An Evening with Victoria Kastner, Author of Julia Morgan: An Intimate Biography of the Trailblazing Architect

On Monday, May 2 at 7 p.m. the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with Victoria Kastner, author of Julia Morgan: An Intimate Biography of the Trailblazing Architect. An exploration of Morgan’s work and her life, this book is a captivating tale about courage, vision, and resilience.

Julia Morgan was the first woman admitted to study architecture at the École des Beaux-Arts in Paris and the first licensed to practice architecture in California. Over the first half of the 20th century, she left an indelible mark on the American West. Of her remarkable 700 creations, the most iconic is Hearst Castle. Kastner’s compelling biography draws on interviews, letters, and Morgan's diaries, including never-before-seen reflections on faith, art, and her life experiences. Over 150 archival images and photographs by Alexander Vertikoff complement the text. The San Francisco Chronicle calls this book “handsome and comprehensive…a volume to hold in your hands and savor.”

Kastner spent more than three decades as Hearst Castle’s official historian and her previous books include the definitive trilogy of its history. Kastner now works as an independent researcher and lecturer.

Copies of Julia Morgan will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.

If you have any questions, please email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call (330) 653-6658 x1010.