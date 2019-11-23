If you were to make a list of things that make life worth living, what would be at the top? Ice cream? Family? The even numbered Star Trek films? Who would you share your list with? For our character in this uplifting solo performance, it’s their mother. This surprising and immersive theatrical experience speaks openly about depression, mental illness, and suicide. With poignant humor and joy, Every Brilliant Thing takes us on a journey through grief, healing, falling in love, and (re)discovering all that life has to give.
Every Brilliant Thing
Helen Rosenfeld Lewis Bialosky Lab Theatre 1407 Euclid Ave., Akron, Ohio 44115
Thursday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Parties & ClubsMerry Mingle
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatNight Out with an Artist: Vincent Van Gogh
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatTuesday Musical: Fei-Fe
-
-
Theater & DanceUA Dance Program's Fall Into Dance
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatRodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”
-
-
Theater & DanceUA Dance Program's Fall Into Dance
-
Saturday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in Peninsula Events in The 330Christmas Traditions at Heritage Farms
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Kids & Family2019 Strongsville Fall Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Kids & Family2019 Strongsville Fall Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicUrban Troubadour: Big, Bad Flute
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatThe Temptations
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in Peninsula Events in The 330Christmas Traditions at Heritage Farms
-
Monday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in Peninsula Events in The 330Christmas Traditions at Heritage Farms
-
Tuesday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in Peninsula Events in The 330Christmas Traditions at Heritage Farms
-
Wednesday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in Peninsula Events in The 330Christmas Traditions at Heritage Farms
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: