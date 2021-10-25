Everyday Ethics

Adoption Network Cleveland 4614 Prospect Avenue, Ste. 550, Akron, Ohio 44103

Parent trainings for Adoptive, Foster and Kinship parents and guardians with regional and local experts are available free of charge as a part of a partnership with Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services and the North Central Ohio Regional Training Center. All trainings are in person at Adoption Network Cleveland's offices.

To register for trainings, private agency foster parents should have their agency worker contact Nefertiti McKinney at (216) 881-4048; public agency foster parents should register online at the OCWTP website; and adoptive parents and kinship caregivers can contact Julius Jackson directly. Trainings meet the requirements for foster parent continuing education hours.

