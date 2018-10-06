Exchange House's Around the World Fundraiser

Over the past year and a half, the Exchange House has been established as a space that supports, empowers, and culturally enriches the North Hill community. We’ve experimented and adapted to host a variety of classes, programs, events, social services, and cultural experiences driven by and with the community. As our offerings continue to expand and build visibility as a public space, so does our need for operational support.

Therefore, on October 6, we will host our first Around the World Fundraiser at our location of 760 Elma Street. Activities for the evening include:

-Eats and drinks from various local restaurants

-Speakers and presentations

-Community performance showcase

-Photo gallery display

-Silent auction for experiences and items from cultures present in North Hill

If you are interested in learning more about our larger sponsorship levels, please reach out to Katie Beck, Exchange House Manager at katie@betterblock.org.

Your support of the Exchange House is greatly appreciated!