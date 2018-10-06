Exchange House's Around the World Fundraiser

to Google Calendar - Exchange House's Around the World Fundraiser - 2018-10-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Exchange House's Around the World Fundraiser - 2018-10-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Exchange House's Around the World Fundraiser - 2018-10-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - Exchange House's Around the World Fundraiser - 2018-10-06 18:00:00

Exchange House 760 Elma Street 760 Elma Street, Akron, Ohio 44310

Over the past year and a half, the Exchange House has been established as a space that supports, empowers, and culturally enriches the North Hill community. We’ve experimented and adapted to host a variety of classes, programs, events, social services, and cultural experiences driven by and with the community. As our offerings continue to expand and build visibility as a public space, so does our need for operational support.

Therefore, on October 6, we will host our first Around the World Fundraiser at our location of 760 Elma Street. Activities for the evening include:

-Eats and drinks from various local restaurants

-Speakers and presentations

-Community performance showcase

-Photo gallery display

-Silent auction for experiences and items from cultures present in North Hill

If you are interested in learning more about our larger sponsorship levels, please reach out to Katie Beck, Exchange House Manager at katie@betterblock.org.

Your support of the Exchange House is greatly appreciated!

Info
Exchange House 760 Elma Street 760 Elma Street, Akron, Ohio 44310 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
2343129709
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Exchange House's Around the World Fundraiser - 2018-10-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Exchange House's Around the World Fundraiser - 2018-10-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Exchange House's Around the World Fundraiser - 2018-10-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - Exchange House's Around the World Fundraiser - 2018-10-06 18:00:00

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

September 14, 2018

Saturday

September 15, 2018

Sunday

September 16, 2018

  • Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Sports This & That

    -

    Gorge Metro Park

Monday

September 17, 2018

Tuesday

September 18, 2018

Wednesday

September 19, 2018

Thursday

September 20, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail