Ghosts from the North

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Join a naturalist to learn about the majestic bird of winter, the snowy owl. Discover how it survives its arctic home, yet sometimes visits Ohio, and how Project Snowstorm sheds light on their behavior. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 10-11:30 a.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
