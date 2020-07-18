Facebook Family Day: Art-BQ

Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313

Ah, peak summer— barbecues, picnics, outdoor fun. Who says snacks need to be just for eating? Gather your leftovers, your favorites, whatever you got— and let’s have an Art-BQ! We even have a kit of supplies to help you get started.

