Ah, peak summer— barbecues, picnics, outdoor fun. Who says snacks need to be just for eating? Gather your leftovers, your favorites, whatever you got— and let’s have an Art-BQ! We even have a kit of supplies to help you get started.
Facebook Family Day: Art-BQ
to
Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313
Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Food & Drink
Friday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesAkron Scavenger Hunt: Burn Rubber Round Akron
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & DrinkFacebook Family Day: Art-BQ
-
Sunday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesAkron Scavenger Hunt: Burn Rubber Round Akron
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: