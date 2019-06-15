Fairy Days at Heritage Farms Peninsula is June 15 and 16, 2019, from 10am to 4pm each day.

Join us for our 9th annual Fairy Days Festival! Flitter the Fairy will lead the morning costume parade and dance with you in the Fairy Circle, while the silent and mysterious Bubble Fairy will amaze you each afternoon! There will be Fairy Games to play, Fairy House building and Mini Fairy Gardens to take home with you! Shop our Magical Meadow Market for Fairy inspired arts and crafts, sweet Fairy treats, face painting (additional charge) and more! People Care Pet Pantry, our non-profit special guest, will be selling raffle tickets for 2 drawings! A big Fairy Basket full of glitter and fun or a Unicorn Backpack loaded with rainbow magic. A day for fairy lovers of all ages and their friends and families.

Tickets are available at the gate and Credit Cards are accepted

$10.00 for Children Ages 3-17 (must be accompanied by a paying adult)

$5.00 for Adults (crafts not included in adult admission) Under Age 3 & Over 100 are Free

Sorry, no pets, no outside food (lunch and snacks available for purchase)

And have a magical day...

Heritage Farms, 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio, 44264

(330) 657-2330

http://www.heritagefarms.com

https://www.facebook.com/ HeritageFarmsPeninsula

https://twitter.com/ heritagefarmsoh

https://www.instagram.com/ heritagefarmspeninsula

