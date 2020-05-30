Fairy Days at Heritage Farms Peninsula

to Google Calendar - Fairy Days at Heritage Farms Peninsula - 2020-05-30 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fairy Days at Heritage Farms Peninsula - 2020-05-30 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fairy Days at Heritage Farms Peninsula - 2020-05-30 10:00:00 iCalendar - Fairy Days at Heritage Farms Peninsula - 2020-05-30 10:00:00

Heritage Farms 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Join us for our 10th annual Fairy Days Festival! This year, Fairy Days is May 30 and 31, 2020, from 10am to 4pm each day. A magical weekend of fairies, unicorns, dragons and magic, for children and fairy lovers of all ages and their friends and families.

Flitter the Fairy will lead the morning costume parade through the meadow and dance with you in the Fairy Circle under the tall Oak trees, while the silent and mysterious Bubble Fairy will amaze you with her magic each afternoon! There will be Fairy Games to play, Fairy House building and Mini Fairy Gardens to take home with you! Shop our Magical Meadow Market for Fairy inspired arts and crafts, sweet Fairy treats, face painting (additional charge) and more!

Tickets are available at the gate and Credit Cards are accepted

$10.00 for Children Ages 3-17 (must be accompanied by a paying adult)

$5.00 for Adults (crafts not included in adult admission) Under Age 3 & Over 100 are Free

Sorry, no pets, no outside food (lunch and snacks available for purchase)

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for updates!

And have a magical day...

Heritage Farms, 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio, 44264

(330) 657-2330

heritagefarmsinpeninsula@gmail.com

http://www.heritagefarms.com

https://www.facebook.com/HeritageFarmsPeninsula

https://twitter.com/heritagefarmsoh

https://www.instagram.com/heritagefarmspeninsula

https://youtu.be/4L8fH18EGcw

#fairiesatthefarm #fairydays #fairydaysatheritagefarmspeninsula #peninsulaohio #familyfun #fairygardens #fairyday #dragonguardian #familytraditions #heritagefarmspeninsula #unicornmagic #magicalmeadowmarket #fairycostumeparade

Info

Heritage Farms 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Events in Peninsula, Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities
to Google Calendar - Fairy Days at Heritage Farms Peninsula - 2020-05-30 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fairy Days at Heritage Farms Peninsula - 2020-05-30 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fairy Days at Heritage Farms Peninsula - 2020-05-30 10:00:00 iCalendar - Fairy Days at Heritage Farms Peninsula - 2020-05-30 10:00:00
Subscribe right rail

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

February 18, 2020

Wednesday

February 19, 2020

Thursday

February 20, 2020

Friday

February 21, 2020

Saturday

February 22, 2020

Sunday

February 23, 2020

Monday

February 24, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button