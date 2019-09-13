Fall 2019 Canton-Akron VegBash

to Google Calendar - Fall 2019 Canton-Akron VegBash - 2019-09-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall 2019 Canton-Akron VegBash - 2019-09-13 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall 2019 Canton-Akron VegBash - 2019-09-13 18:00:00 iCalendar - Fall 2019 Canton-Akron VegBash - 2019-09-13 18:00:00

Cultural Center for the Arts 1001 Market Ave. N, Akron, Ohio 44702

The Fall 2019 Canton-Akron VegBash is a one evening celebration of vegan and vegetarian cuisine featuring the food of several amazing restaurants and caterers, live music from one of NE Ohio's hottest cover bands, shopping, food product exhibits, local non-profits, family activities and more. Current participating restaurants include: Chapati Indian Grill, The Green Vegetarian, MoBite Products, Pierogi Palace of Cleveland, Smyrna Mediterranean Morsels, & Urban Soul Grill.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/881656625554581/

Info

Cultural Center for the Arts 1001 Market Ave. N, Akron, Ohio 44702 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
888-504-8103
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Fall 2019 Canton-Akron VegBash - 2019-09-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall 2019 Canton-Akron VegBash - 2019-09-13 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall 2019 Canton-Akron VegBash - 2019-09-13 18:00:00 iCalendar - Fall 2019 Canton-Akron VegBash - 2019-09-13 18:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

September 5, 2019

Friday

September 6, 2019

Saturday

September 7, 2019

Sunday

September 8, 2019

Monday

September 9, 2019

Tuesday

September 10, 2019

Wednesday

September 11, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail