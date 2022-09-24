Fall Arts and Crafts

The 17th Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Festival showcases hundreds of local vendors, handmade goods, foods and crafts. Shoppers will also enjoy live music, food truck fare, inflatables for kids (weather permitting) and seasonal activities all while seeking out those special finds from over 200 craft vendors!
Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville, Ohio
