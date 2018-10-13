Fall Family Outing

Silver Creek Metro Park, Bathhouse 5000 Hametown Road, Norton, Ohio

Fall into autumn fun with free hayrides, bonfires, naturalist activities, live music, apple cider, cookies and more. A wheelchair-accessible hay wagon is available. Silver Creek Metro Park, Bathhouse & Pheasant Run Area, 5000 Hametown Road, Norton. 6-9 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

