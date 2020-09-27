Come visit Ramseyer Farms where family-friendly fun is the focus. Starting the last two weekends of September and each weekend in October, Ramseyer Farms holds a fall festival! With two giant corn mazes, corn slides, Hide & Slide Hill with tunnels and 60 foot slides, hayrides, animals, pedal cart race tracks, pumpkin picking, and so much more there is something for everyone to enjoy. Bringing a group? Rent a bonfire site to top off the day with gooey S’mores or roasted hotdogs! Tent rentals are also available for a group picnic or other event gatherings. Spend a fall day in beautiful country surroundings, making memories for all ages.

Visit our website for more information and weekday hours!