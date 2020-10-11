Fall Fun on the Farm

Ramseyer Farms 4000 Ramseyer Ln, Wooster, Ohio 44691

Come visit Ramseyer Farms where family-friendly fun is the focus. Starting the last two weekends of September and each weekend in October, Ramseyer Farms holds a fall festival! With two giant corn mazes, corn slides, Hide & Slide Hill with tunnels and 60 foot slides, hayrides, animals, pedal cart race tracks, pumpkin picking, and so much more there is something for everyone to enjoy. Bringing a group? Rent a bonfire site to top off the day with gooey S’mores or roasted hotdogs! Tent rentals are also available for a group picnic or other event gatherings. Spend a fall day in beautiful country surroundings, making memories for all ages.

Visit our website for more information and weekday hours!

Ramseyer Farms 4000 Ramseyer Ln, Wooster, Ohio 44691 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities
330-264-0264
