Fall Hiking Spree Kickoff

Silver Creek Metro Park, Pheasant Run Area 5000 Hametown Road, Norton, Ohio 44203

Get a head start on the 56th annual Fall Hiking Spree and meet a naturalist and mascots at Silver Creek Metro Park. Hiking forms are available and Fall Hiking Spree T-shirts are on sale. To receive your hiking shield, all other hikes must be completed Sept. 1 through Nov. 30. Good for spree credit. Silver Creek Metro Park, Pheasant Run Area, 5000 Hametown Road, Norton. Noon-3 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Events in The 330, Outdoor Activities
