Fall Ladies Night Out

Shops at Hartville Kitchen 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632

Come enjoy a relaxing evening filled with Dinner, Prizes, and Shopping at The Shops at Hartville Kitchen! Start your evening with a homestyle-cooked meal prepared just for you. Then sit back and watch as we showcase the hottest items in our store, giving out some door prizes in the process to some of our lucky attendees. Following the showcase, feel free to shop after our normal hours for popular items, foods, and desserts in our gift shop and bakery. For attending the event, we will also give you some special discounts for you to use. So sit back, relax, and get ready for some memories that will last you a lifetime!

Fashion & Trunk Shows
330-877-2172
