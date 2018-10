× Expand Al Deb Casanova

October is a great time to view the beauty and diversity of fall mushrooms, if rainfall has been adequate. Join a naturalist on a hunt for one of nature's most important decomposers. Meet at the trailhead. Hampton Hills Metro Park, Main Entrance, 2925 Akron Peninsula Road, Akron. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org