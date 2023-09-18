🎉🍁 Fall Open House ! 🍁🎉 Celebrating our great community! Join us at The Gym at Yellow Creek from Sept 18-23 as we celebrate 18 years of fitness excellence! Enjoy free gym access for the week, exciting giveaways and prizes, free group training sessions, and exclusive membership deals. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, enjoy wellness or self-care, or just starting on your wellness journey, there's something for everyone. Let's celebrate fitness, community, and 18 years of memories together!