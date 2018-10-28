Fall Photography Walk with Ian Adams

Join Ohio landscape photographer, writer and educator, Ian Adams, for a photography walk in the gardens during the peak of fall color. Bring your iPhone, Android phone or digital camera. Mr. Adams provides tips on garden and fall photography. Participants also have the opportunity to purchase Adams’ new ebook, “iPhone Landscape and Nature Photography,” at a discount. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 2-4 p.m. $25-$34. stanhywet.org