Falling for Essential Oils

Mustard Seed Market and Cafe 867 W Market St , Akron, Ohio 44303

Fall is finally here! Fall into a love of essential oils with this fast-paced essential oil basics class. We'll be learning how you can use essential oils and natural products to keep you AND your entire family above the wellness line the entire season.

Class fee is $10 and includes:

-Essential oil education

-Oil sample

-Snacks

-Games and prizes!

Class will be held from 6:30-8:30pm at:

Mustard Seed Market & Cafe

2nd Floor Conference Room

867 W. Market St.

Akron, OH 44303

Please arrive promptly to claim your seat, grab some snacks and settle in before class begins!

Space is limited - register on Eventbrite today to reserve your seat! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/falling-for-essential-oils-tickets-50862285465

Keep up with the event with updates on our Facebook event page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/298559804312358/

Info
Events in The 330, Health & Wellness, This & That
