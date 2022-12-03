Falls Cancer Club Cookie Walk

If you’re interested in having a wonderful cookie tray for the holidays or if you want to provide homemade cookies as gifts, this is the event for you! There will be various types of cookies: cutouts, drop, no-bakes, roll and bar; almost any type you can think of should be there. There will also be different flavors of fudge. You get to choose your favorites from all the different offerings, with or without nuts. You will pay by the pound for your selection. If you purchase 2 pounds or more of cookies you will receive a free cookbook. The event will end when the cookies are gone; they go pretty quickly so come early for the best selection.

Doors open at 10:00am with free admission. There will be a small free gift for all attendees.

This year there will be a raffle for a Hope Soap basket, with tickets $1 each or 6 for $5. Hope Soap is a fantastic local shop on Front Street with some wonderful items.

Santa will be there, so be sure to bring your camera and your kids! All children who visit with Santa will receive a candy cane.

Wooden items crafted by John Marazzi will be offered for sale at this year’s cookie walk. These beautiful items are one of a kind pieces such as clocks, trinket boxes and cookbook stands.