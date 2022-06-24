Falls Cancer Club is partnering with Redeemer Lutheran Church for a Rummage Sale/Flea Market on June 24 and 25th from 9am to 2pm at Redeemer’s Family Life Center. Redeemer will have a snack counter as well as lunch for sale both days of the event. All money raised from the Falls Cancer Club rummage sale will be used to pay the cancer related bills for their cancer patients.

All items must be clean and unbroken. In regards to clothing, we will accept only children’s clothing. No furniture, couches, TVs or Christmas items will be accepted.

If you are a crafter or vendor and interested in renting a spot at the Flea Market, please contact Redeemer Lutheran Church at 330.923.1445 or nwalz@redeemerlutheran.us.

For your Rummage Sale donations to the Falls Cancer Club, please contact Sue at 330.928.7195 or the Falls Cancer Club (330.929.2796, fallscancerclubinc@gmail.com) to arrange to drop off your items before the setup dates. Or you can drop off items at Redeemer Lutheran Church on June 21, 22, or 23th (Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday) from noon until 2pm each day.