Falls Cancer Club Virtual Weekend Walk

COVID19 has forced us to cancel our upcoming fundraising events to help our 76 cancer patients. Help support your neighbors by grabbing a pair of comfortable shoes and heading to the streets! Get creative with your walk! Carry buckets for donations from your neighbors. Create a corner stand. Walk your neighborhood, walk Front Street Mall, or Portage Crossing, or Waterworks, State Road or Broad Blvd.

$20 donation per person to participate. Register by May 14 by calling 330.929.2796 or 330.687.9253 or email fallscancerclubinc@gmail.com.