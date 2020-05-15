Falls Cancer Club Virtual Weekend Walk

Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221

COVID19 has forced us to cancel our upcoming fundraising events to help our 76 cancer patients. Help support your neighbors by grabbing a pair of comfortable shoes and heading to the streets! Get creative with your walk! Carry buckets for donations from your neighbors. Create a corner stand. Walk your neighborhood, walk Front Street Mall, or Portage Crossing, or Waterworks, State Road or Broad Blvd.

$20 donation per person to participate. Register by May 14 by calling 330.929.2796 or 330.687.9253 or email fallscancerclubinc@gmail.com.

Info

Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Events in The 330, Kids & Family
330-929-2796
