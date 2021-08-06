Cuyahoga Falls' free summer event series features a Crafty Mart market, performances by Summit Sky and Theron Brown Trio and more. Downtown Cuyahoga Falls, pavilion and amphitheater. 5-10 p.m. downtowncf.com
Falls Downtown Friday
Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221
