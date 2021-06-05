Family Day: 10,000 Things Art Party

to

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Bring the family down to celebrate the Museum’s new OUTDOOR exhibition, The 10,000 Things: Recent Works by Jordan Wong. You’ll get a chance to see the new artworks in the garden, then make your own to take home.

Info

akron art museum
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Family Day: 10,000 Things Art Party - 2021-06-05 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Family Day: 10,000 Things Art Party - 2021-06-05 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Family Day: 10,000 Things Art Party - 2021-06-05 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Family Day: 10,000 Things Art Party - 2021-06-05 11:00:00 ical
330Homes Spring 2020

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Wednesday

May 26, 2021

Thursday

May 27, 2021

Friday

May 28, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

restaurant guide right rail