Bring the family down to celebrate the Museum’s new OUTDOOR exhibition, The 10,000 Things: Recent Works by Jordan Wong. You’ll get a chance to see the new artworks in the garden, then make your own to take home.
Family Day: 10,000 Things Art Party
to
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Wednesday
-
Health & WellnessLet’s Talk: A Q&A Discussion about Mental Health with Benjamin Rose
-
Thursday
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions“Rebecca Cross: Suspended Animations”
-