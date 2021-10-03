Friends, family, community members, and kids of all ages, join us in celebration of the creativity and imagination of children everywhere using the simplest of materials: cardboard! Inspired by the short film Caine’s Arcade, the Cardboard Challenge is a global celebration of childhood creativity and the role communities can play in fostering it. We invite you to build something amazing out of cardboard, recycled materials, and your imagination. Screenings of Caine’s Arcade will play throughout the day in the Auditorium. Grab yourself a fun pass at the desk and come on down to play! Free for all. No registration is required.
Family Day: Cardboard Challenge
to
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities
