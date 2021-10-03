Family Day: Cardboard Challenge

Friends, family, community members, and kids of all ages, join us in celebration of the creativity and imagination of children everywhere using the simplest of materials: cardboard! Inspired by the short film Caine’s Arcade, the Cardboard Challenge is a global celebration of childhood creativity and the role communities can play in fostering it. We invite you to build something amazing out of cardboard, recycled materials, and your imagination. Screenings of Caine’s Arcade will play throughout the day in the Auditorium. Grab yourself a fun pass at the desk and come on down to play! Free for all. No registration is required.