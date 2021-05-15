Family Day: Choose Your Own Adventure Family Weekend

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Is your family up for an adventure? Come on down to the museum (just drop-in, no registration necessary) and challenge yourself to scavenger hunts, gallery games, portrait puzzles, and more. Activities will be self-serve so you can go at your own pace and stay as long as you like. Adventures will be available for all ages.

Akron Art Museum
