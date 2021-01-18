Join the museum and the Akron-Summit County Public Library in a celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Throughout the day, the museum will stream videos about works from the collection that highlight significant moments in the Civil Rights Movement, in tandem with readings of work by black authors and poets on both our Facebook and Instagram sites. Each session will feature selections for both adults and children. To wrap up the day, join a local art teacher for an art-making demonstration using supplies from the museum’s new Creativity Care Kit, which you can pick up in advance for FREE.
Family Day: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
to
Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313
Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313
Art & Exhibitions
