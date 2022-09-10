Enjoy an afternoon of fun, games, sheep and history at the Summit County Historical Society's Family Fun Day.. Lots to do and it's all free! Tour the Perkins Stone Mansion and the John Brown House. Watch the sheep herding, meet the sheep dogs.
Family Fun Day
to
Simon Perkins Stone Mansion 550 Copley Road, Akron, Ohio 44320
Simon Perkins Stone Mansion 550 Copley Road, Akron, Ohio 44320
