The Shaw JCC is excited to host its annual Family Fun Day and Open House. The free event takes place on Sunday, Jan 12, 2020, from 1-4 p.m. at the Shaw JCC. Everyone is welcome to attend!

The carnival-themed event features events for children including balloon twisting, carnival crafts, face painting, inflatables for jumping, basketball skills and drills, and cotton candy. There will also be fun for adults, including JCC facility and Lippman School tours, free chair massages, free 15-minute personal training sessions and the opportunity to try out the new spin bikes and the Vibe Room.

Attendees will be eligible to receive big savings. The Shaw JCC is offering $100 savings on memberships, 10% off camp registration fees and 15% off massage or personal training packages. Event attendees will also be able to enter to win a one-year family membership.