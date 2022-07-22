Family Ties Gatherings

Adoption Network Cleveland 12200 Fairhill Road, Floor A3, Akron, Ohio 44120

The monthly Family Ties Gathering will be held on the fourth Friday of each month, starting at 6pm and going until 7:30pm. Bring the kiddos, partners, and meet other families like your own! We will share a potluck meal together, information, activities, fun, and community. We encourage folks to bring a dish to share, but it is not required. Adoption Network Cleveland will provide a program or activity, organization and community updates, as well as resources from our partners. Let us know you are coming by registering: https://bit.ly/CalendarANC.

