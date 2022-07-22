The monthly Family Ties Gathering will be held on the fourth Friday of each month, starting at 6pm and going until 7:30pm. Bring the kiddos, partners, and meet other families like your own! We will share a potluck meal together, information, activities, fun, and community. We encourage folks to bring a dish to share, but it is not required. Adoption Network Cleveland will provide a program or activity, organization and community updates, as well as resources from our partners. Let us know you are coming by registering: https://bit.ly/CalendarANC.
Family Ties Gatherings
to
Adoption Network Cleveland 12200 Fairhill Road, Floor A3, Akron, Ohio 44120
-
