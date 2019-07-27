Family Yoga in the Gardens

Stretch your muscles and ease tension with relaxing yoga moves for all ages! Join professional yoga instructor Kristie Leahy Comsia on the last Saturday of June, July and August from 11 am to noon for a family-friendly outdoor yoga class at this peaceful and beautiful venue. Enjoy being surrounded by nature as you savor a calming hour of unplugged family time away from screens and hectic schedules. Through gentle beginner poses, learn how to bond, breathe and move as a family unit. Children especially learn how to relieve stress and frustration, improve balance, coordination and posture, increase their attention span, and develop self-confidence. Help your loved ones build the foundation for a healthy lifestyle while unwinding and having fun! Bring the entire family for this unique and blissful yoga class under the trees! No yoga experience is required. Dress for movement and bring yoga mats or large towels.

The cost to participate for an individual is $10 for only the yoga class, $15 for both yoga and a general admission pass to explore the gardens. For a family of four, the cost is $30 for only the yoga class plus $5 per additional family member, $45 for both yoga and general admission passes to explore the gardens plus $10 per additional family member. Children ages 2 and younger are free for both yoga and general admission. Advanced payment and registration are not required, but are appreciated. June 29, July 27, and August 31, 2019 from 11 am to 12 pm at Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance. For more information, visit beechcreekgardens.org

About the Instructor

Kristie is a full-time yoga professional (since 2011) with a degree in Education and a lifetime of exposure to the path of yoga, thanks to an early introduction at the age of four by her Mom. As Co-Creator of the Yoga Summit of Ohio, Kristie believes yoga is for all ages and stages of life. Her goal is to make yoga accessible to everyone. Her classes are a blend of research-based techniques, intuitive sensing, heartfelt sincerity and creativity-boosting fun. She has trainings in Child + Family practices, Kripalu Yoga, Advanced Yoga Practices, Trauma + Resiliency, Mindfulness + Meditation, Accessible Yoga practices for Special Populations, Non-Violent Communication, Reiki I + II, Aerial Yoga and more.