Head to Mutton Hill for a doggy birthday party. The Summit County Historical Society of Akron, OH hosts this day of games and sheep herding demonstrations to celebrate Rudy’s 14th birthday. Summit County Historical Society of Akron, OH, Mutton Hill, 550 Copley Road, Akron. 10:30-11:45 a.m. Free. summithistory.org
Farm Friday: Rudy's Birthday
The Summit County Historical Society 550 Copley Rd., Akron, Ohio 44320
The Summit County Historical Society 550 Copley Rd., Akron, Ohio 44320
