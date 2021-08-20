Farm Friday: Rudy's Birthday

The Summit County Historical Society 550 Copley Rd., Akron, Ohio 44320

Head to Mutton Hill for a doggy birthday party. The Summit County Historical Society of Akron, OH hosts this day of games and sheep herding demonstrations to celebrate Rudy’s 14th birthday. Summit County Historical Society of Akron, OH, Mutton Hill, 550 Copley Road, Akron. 10:30-11:45 a.m. Free. summithistory.org

Events in The 330, Kids & Family
