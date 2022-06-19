Spend time with dad at the 64th annual car show at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, which features 400 classic, antique and collectors cars that were made 1915 and 1996. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. stanhywet.org
Father’s Day Car Show
Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio
Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio
