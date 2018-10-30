This new, locally-produced documentary recounts the experiences of Summit County residents during World War I. Combining dramatic first-person accounts, narration, interviews and music, the film brings to life period letters, films, photographs and documents from local archives. A panel discussion follows. Akron-Summit County Public Library, 60 S. High St., Akron. 7 p.m. For more information, visit summitwwi.org.
Film Screening: “Lost Voices of the Great War”
Akron Summit County Public Library 60 S. High St., Akron. , Akron, Ohio
