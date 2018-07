× Expand Bob Roach

Learn how these amazing bugs light up the summer sky. After a short presentation, take a walk to look for fireflies and other creatures of the night. Bring a bug jar, flashlight and insect repellent. Goodyear Heights Metro Park, Pioneer Area, 550 Frazier Ave., Akron. 8:30-9:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org