Pick up a gnome search checklist from the Visitors Bureau and search for all 28 hidden in local storefronts as a part of Main Street Medina's First Friday celebration. Medina Square, Medina. 5-8:30 p.m. mainstreetmedina.com
First Friday Medina: Gnomes Are on the Roam
Medina Square 2 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256
