First Ladies on the Page: A First Lady Inspired Book Club

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702

Whether they’re writing memoirs, digging into a novel, or promoting literacy, reading has been a big part of many first ladies’ lives. Join us for a discussion of a different first lady inspired book each season. We’ll explore fiction and non-fiction and examine some of the historical connections and issues highlighted in each book.

Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker by Jennifer Chiaverini

This gripping historical novel unveils the private lives of Abraham and Mary Lincoln through the perspective of the first lady’s most trusted confidante and friend, her dressmaker, Elizabeth Keckley.

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702 View Map
