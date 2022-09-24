Join us for the marquee event of the Akron Marathon Race Series presented by Summa Health, the FirstEnergy Akron Marathon, Half Marathon, & Team Relay! Our course is like a foot-tour through the city of Akron, highlighting our historic landmarks, colorful neighborhoods and majestic Summit Metro Parks. Racers begin in downtown Akron and cross the All-America Bridge within the first mile. Then they’ll weave through a course past the Akron Art Museum, The University of Akron, Firestone Park, the Towpath Trail, Sand Run Parkway, Stan Hywet estate, and Highland Square.

Join us as we celebrate 20-years on the Blue Line! You won’t want to miss it!