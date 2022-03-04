Fish Fry Dinners

Join the German Family Society of Akron for select Friday evenings in March, with all the proceeds directly benefiting the youth dance programs. 3871 Ranfield Road, Kent. 5:30-7:30 p.m. germanfamilysociety.com
