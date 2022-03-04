Fish Fry Dinners

to

German Family Society of Akron, Inc. 3871 Ranfield Road, Kent, Ohio 44240

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

March 3, 2022

Friday

March 4, 2022

Saturday

March 5, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required