A Flood of Evidence - Grand Canyon Lecture

No other place on earth exhibits evidence of the global Flood in Genesis quite like the Grand Canyon. Join us as we learn of the "rock-solid" features found there that support the biblical account. Then hear the latest in ongoing field research and geologic modeling related to the carving of the Grand Canyon itself.

Nate Loper is the Executive Director for Canyon Ministries, a Christian organization that has been providing guided trips and tours of the Grand Canyon from a biblical creation perspective for over 25 years. Nate has personally spent nearly 1,000 days studying and teaching at the Grand Canyon on various rim tours and river trips. With a love for geology, history, and archaeology, he has led numerous tours through national parks and museums around the world for the past 20 years.