See an exhibit about the effects the 1918 Spanish influenza and the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic had on the city of Massillon and its football teams. Massillon Museum, Paul Brown Museum Gallery, 121 Lincoln Way E, Massillon. Tuesday-Saturday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. & Sunday 2-5 p.m. Free. massillonmuseum.org
"Flu and Football"
Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646
Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646
