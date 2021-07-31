"Flu and Football"

to

Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646

See an exhibit about the effects the 1918 Spanish influenza and the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic had on the city of Massillon and its football teams. Massillon Museum, Paul Brown Museum Gallery, 121 Lincoln Way E, Massillon. Tuesday-Saturday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. & Sunday 2-5 p.m. Free. massillonmuseum.org

Info

Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646
Art & Exhibitions
to
Google Calendar - "Flu and Football" - 2021-07-31 09:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - "Flu and Football" - 2021-07-31 09:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - "Flu and Football" - 2021-07-31 09:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - "Flu and Football" - 2021-07-31 09:30:00 ical

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

November 4, 2021

Friday

November 5, 2021

Saturday

November 6, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required