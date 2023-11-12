The Music at Bath Concert Series presents “Traditional Folk Music with a Twist” performed by Akron-area musicians, Heather and Lisa Malyuk. Please join us Sunday, November 12 at 4:00pm in the Historic Chapel at The Bath Church (3980 West Bath Road, Akron; 330-666-3520) for a delightful program featuring an articulate hammered dulcimer coupled with inventive guitar playing, spiked with dynamic tunes on the fiddle and banjo uke. Heather and Lisa offer an ever-growing repertoire of energetic reels and jigs, bittersweet waltzes, driving rhythms and old-fashioned sacred music! There will be a musician “meet and greet” afterwards. All concerts in the series are free of charge; a free-will offering will be taken. For more information, visit www.musicatbath.org or call (330) 666-3520. Follow us on facebook.com/MusicAtBathConcertSeries and instagram.com/MusicAtBathConcertSeries.