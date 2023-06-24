Food and Friends Annual Picnic

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

Registration: no

Come share a dish, a recipe, and a good time with us. The theme is picnic foods. We will eat in the Reading Garden or the Community Room, depending on the weather.

Check out this cookbook: "A Perfect Day for a Picnic: Over 80 Recipes for Outdoor Feasts" by Tori Finch

Info

Food & Drink
330.896.9074
