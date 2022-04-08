This hilarious musical revue is making its return to WRP, after its first hit performance in 2017! In this long-running Off-Broadway musical revue, Broadway’s greatest musical legends meet Broadway’s greatest satirists. This is a hilarious, loving, and endlessly entertaining tribute to some of the theatre’s greatest stars and songwriters. Tickets are $20 online at TheWRP.org or at the door.
Forbidden Broadway
to
Western Reserve Playhouse 3326 Everett Rd, Akron, Ohio 44286
Comedy, Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
