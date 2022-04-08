Forbidden Broadway

to

Western Reserve Playhouse 3326 Everett Rd, Akron, Ohio 44286

This hilarious musical revue is making its return to WRP, after its first hit performance in 2017! In this long-running Off-Broadway musical revue, Broadway’s greatest musical legends meet Broadway’s greatest satirists. This is a hilarious, loving, and endlessly entertaining tribute to some of the theatre’s greatest stars and songwriters. Tickets are $20 online at TheWRP.org or at the door.

Info

Western Reserve Playhouse 3326 Everett Rd, Akron, Ohio 44286
Comedy, Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
3306207314
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Forbidden Broadway - 2022-04-08 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Forbidden Broadway - 2022-04-08 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Forbidden Broadway - 2022-04-08 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Forbidden Broadway - 2022-04-08 20:00:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Wednesday

April 6, 2022

Thursday

April 7, 2022

Friday

April 8, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required